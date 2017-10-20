Are you a sports fundi? Are you an armchair sports commentator? Do you follow your favourite teams every move on social media? And do you support community sports events? If you answered yes, you could be our next sports reporter.

VOC is looking for a radio trainee who can be mentored in the field of sports reporting.

We are looking for someone who has a passion for sports and can communicate this on air in a clear, engaging and meaningful way. The reporter will produce and present the Breakfast and Drivetime sports bulletins and will compile two weekend radio bulletins. The reporter will also be assigned to cover sports events and launches.

This is an intern position for someone wanting to be trained in the field of media broadcasting.

What we are looking for:

Produces and presents sports reports for on-air and social media

Writes and delivers sports stories in a clear and concise manner.

Assists in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating sports programming and other content.

Responds to breaking sports events as required.

Works closely with the sports team to develop comprehensive sports coverage.

Email:

Jobs@vocfm.co.za

Deadline:

15 November 2017

Comments

comments