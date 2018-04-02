Voice of the Cape
15 Rajab 1439 AH • 3 April 2018

Image source: SABC

Ramaphosa congratulates Botswana’s new president

By on Local, News

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the government and people of South Africa, congratulated the President of the Republic of Botswana, Mokgweetsi  Masisi on his Inauguration.

President Masisi takes over from President Ian Khama who has stepped down after serving his constitutionally mandated two terms.

President Ramaphosa says the two countries are united in their desire to build a better life for their people, and to pursue regional economic integration in SADeC.

On his visit to Botswana a few days after his inauguration President Ramaphosa said he admires how Botswana handles transition and Africa should take lessons.

Ramaphosa says he is looking forward to meeting President Masisi later this year, during the 5th session of the Bi-National Commission between SA and Botswana.

He says the relationship with Botswana is not only based on geographical proximity, but on close historical and cultural ties and common interests.

[Source: SABC]

