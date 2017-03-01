Ramaphosa due in Parliament to answer questions

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday be back in the National Assembly to answer questions.

He is expected to appear in the House twice in March.

A draft resolution was passed on Tuesday to suspend a rule to allow the Deputy President to appear twice this month.

It will be Ramaphosa’s first appearance in the first quarter of Parliament in 2017.

Ramaphosa is expected to answer questions ranging from the national minimum wage to the Life Esidimeni tragedy in Gauteng which saw deaths of over a hundred mentally ill patients in 2016.

He will also be asked whether as leader of Government Business, he knew about the deployment of excessive security measures during the State of the Nation Address.

Another question to Ramaphosa will be whether he declared any possible conflict of interests before he assumed responsibility to oversee the turnaround of the South African Airways (SAA).

After oral reply session, Ramaphosa will be back in the Assembly on Thursday next week.

