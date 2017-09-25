Ramaphosa in London to boost SA bid for 2023 Rugby World Cup

Deputy President, Cyril Ramaphosa will be presenting South Africa’s bid to host the Rugby World Cup in 2023 in London on Monday.

Ramphosa is accompanied by Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi and members of the sports fraternity.

South Africa is contesting for the hosting rights along with France and Ireland.

President Jacob Zuma asked Ramaphosa to lead Team South Africa as he had UN and Heritage Day commitments.

The country is no stranger to global sporting events after successfully hosting the 2010 football World Cup.

The hosts will be announced in November.

[Source: ENCA]

