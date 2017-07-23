Ramaphosa pays tribute to Mamoepa

President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa have both expressed sadness at Ronnie Mamoepa’s death. Mamoepa died on Saturday night at about 11.15pm, in a Pretoria hospital, the Presidency said in a statement.

Ramaphosa has paid tribute to his spokesperson… He says Mamoepa’s death is a great loss to him personally, to the Presidency, and government at large.

Mamoepa’s last official appearance was with Ramaphosa when the Deputy President, in his capacity as SADC mediator, attended the inauguration of Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane last month.

Mamoepa was in a Pretoria hospital for several weeks before his death, suffering complications after a stroke.

Acting spokesperson for the Deputy President, Tyrone Seal, remembers Ronnie Mamoepa’s professionalism in his work: “First of all, he was committed with absolute integrity. He would not tell you anything that wasn’t the way he was telling you, committed to truth, committed to media freedom. He perfectly understood the role media plays in the country, but he was also very passionate about the fact that organisations and institutions such as government, had to harness their own communications platform to reach as many people as possible and to remain in touch with people.”

Momoepa was 56 years old.

