Ramaphosa to respond to MPs after SONA debate

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to respond to the debate and questions around his first State of the Nation Address (SONA).

But before the newly sworn in president responds to questions raised by members of Parliament on Tuesday, he is expected to be out early in the morning in Gugulethu for his daily walk.

The Presidency confirmed on Monday that Ramaphosa was expected to start his daily exercise routine in the area, with members of the public and media expected to accompany him.

Ramaphosa presented SONA last week Friday, less than 48 hours after former president Jacob Zuma resigned, and faced gruelling questions from MPs who responded to his address on Monday.

The EFF’s Floyd Shivambu urged Ramaphosa to visit the people of Marikana, where Ramaphosa was said to have played a key role in the lead up to events during which 34 miners were shot and killed.

“We want to send you to one place, please go to Marikana and give the people of Marikana houses and water. Let us give the people of Marikana hope,” Shivambu urged Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa ‘bluffing’

Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor told Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota that his contribution on land expropriation was “embarrassing”, while assuring EFF leader Julius Malema that the ANC remained resolute on its position of land expropriation without compensation.

Malema responded on Monday and said Ramaphosa’s statement of intent did not capture the headlines because the media and the public “knew he was bluffing”.

“We all agreed. That was the highest applause you got,” Malema told a joint sitting of Parliament during the SONA debate.

“[But] they know you were not serious about it. Anybody who is worried about investment in South Africa would have been worried when you mentioned expropriation of land without compensation.”

Ramaphosa assured South Africans on Friday night during his maiden SONA that the ruling party would continue with its land redistribution programme.

“We will accelerate our land redistribution programme not only to redress a grave historical injustice, but also to bring more producers into the agricultural sector and to make more land available for cultivation,” Ramaphosa said.

[Source: News24]

Comments

comments