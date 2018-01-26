Ramaphosa is succeeding in convincing investors: Analyst

Investment analyst Nadir Thokan says Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa appears to be succeeding in convincing investors that South Africa has reclaimed its place as a favourable investment destination.

Ramaphosa who has been attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, recently said he was confident that team South Africa had given investors a positive message.

Thokan says at this stage, investors don’t want to miss out on the positive South African story.

“It is likely that we’re going to see inflows into South Africa and hopefully broaden. Hopefully, this continues to support equity returns on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE),” says Thokan.

The rand, this week broke below R12 to the dollar as Ramaphosa led the country’s delegation to the World Economic Forum meeting. The conference brings investors together with politicians and leaders of world organisations.

[Source: SABC]