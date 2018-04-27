Ramaphosa to lead Freedom Day celebrations in Bloemfontein

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead Freedom Day celebrations in Bloemfontein on Friday. The country held its first democratic election on this day in 1994. Since then, the day and month are used to mark the country’s liberation. This year’s celebrations recognise the roles Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu played in the struggle for freedom.

The government says freedom can only be realised through radical socio-economic transformation. The Presidency said the president would use Freedom Day to ensure the legacy of struggle veterans live on.

In a statement, Parliament said it was also a time for the country to recommit to doing more to tackle the still too pervasive poverty, unemployment and inequality still afflicting so many of people. Parliament says addressing these ills decisively needs unity of purpose and cooperation from us all. Parliament, as the legislative arm of our democratic state, has a special role to play in achieving the South Africa for which so many sacrificed so much.

“As our Constitution states, Parliament must ensure government of the people by, among other things, providing a national forum for the consideration of issues, by passing legislation and by inspecting and overseeing the actions of the executive. Parliament prides itself in having repealed apartheid legislation and built a formidable new legislative framework with about 2 000 laws designed to help realise a better life for all,” said Parliament.

“To ensure that our hard-fought for democracy makes a meaningful improvement to the lives of the people, Parliament appointed an independent panel to assess the impact of legislation passed since 1994. The High Level Panel has made fundamental and progressive recommendations to intensify the programme of socio-economic transformation.”

“As we look back on the past from which we have come, we can take pride in the strides we have made. However, let us with greater determination also build on the legacies of Madiba and Mama Sisulu – so that we fully achieve the prosperous and caring society for which we cast our votes in that first democratic election 24 years ago.”

[Source: Enca]

