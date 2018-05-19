Reported land invasion on Prince George Drive

A reported case of land invasion on Prince George Drive is currently underway by purported peaceful protesters.

A piece of land, between Parkwood and Southfield, is being invaded by residents of Parkwood in an attempt to highlight the community’s needs.

City’s law enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason says protesters have indicated that the structures have been symbolically erected and will be removed after their demonstration.

“They will hand over a memorandum. A similar protest was held last week by the group. SAPS and Law Enforcement are on scene and engaging the leaders on the legality of this action.

“The Vrygrond area on Prince George Drive has flared up again. Burning tyres and rocks have been placed on the road. It is apparently a group of about 10 EPWP workers who are aggrieved about salary issues and not housing related.”

