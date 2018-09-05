Residents lash out at Denel management over explosion

Calls for a thorough investigation to be intensified continue to mount after eight people were killed in an explosion in Macassar near Somerset West on Monday night.

A community meeting was held in the area Tuesday night to lend support to the victims of the explosion disaster at the Rheinmetall Denel Munition plant.

Residents say five of the victims are from the area.

Local Councillor, Victor Isaacs says it’s unfortunate the employer failed to honour the meeting.

He says the purpose of the meeting was to hear from Denel management how they plan to assist the families of the bereaved but unfortunately they withdrew at the last minute.

Resident, Godfrey Africa says Denel being an international company cannot say they have not put safety measures in place that could have avoided this type of incident.

They say management at the Rheinmetall Denel Munition plant must take full responsibility for Monday night’s explosion.

Some of the residents are calling for a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the incident.

Earlier, State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba also said government will closely follow investigations into the explosion.

[Source: SABC]

Share this article











Comments

comments