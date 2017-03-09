Riding4SAEducation cycling journey ends off in CT

Following a grueling month long trek, humanitarian journalist Azhar Vadi and his team are riding into Cape Town on Thursday for the last leg of their cycling journey, which aims to raise R4 million towards upliftment of schools and learners. Salaamedia and its humanitarian wing Salaam Foundation are co-ordinating the fundraising cycle initiative under the hashtag #Riding4SAEducation.

Vadi, the director at Salaam Foundation, started from the border town of Musina in the Limpopo province on the 7 February off towards Cape Point, the southernmost tip of Cape Town. Their aim is to cycle a total of 3000km and they hope to reach the beautiful landmark on Friday.

Biking through Gordons Bay on Thursday morning, the team were greeted by the Cape’s blustering winds, which according to Vadi, he had “never experienced before”. This made cycling down the curves of Sir Lowry pass very difficult.

The team will arrive at the Muslim Judicial Council’s headquarters in Athlone for a warm welcome by the ulema and community. Capetonians are urged to wave or hoot if the team are spotted on the road. VOC listeners can tune into Sports Hub on Friday at 9pm for a live instudio chat with the cycling team.

The epic ride is aimed at raising awareness around the needs of basic education in South Africa particularly in rural and underdeveloped areas. Along with the awareness campaign they are also calling on donors to support the Salaam Foundation in its quest to implement several education development projects.

“We would like to build toilets in schools without these basic facilities,” said Vadi.

“Many schools in rural SA still use pit latrines. We have received requests for simple kitchen structures to assist in preparing food for learners.”

“It’s been a great physical effort on my part. I am not the most athletic of persons but I believe the cause will push me to achieve the distance. For the past year, Salaamedia and Salaam Foundation have supported several education projects in the country including digging boreholes in schools and putting up veggie tunnels. This is in fact an intensification and expansion of our commitment to SA education.”

The journey can be followed on Twitter and Instagram @salaamedia and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/salaamedia.

People will to contribute to the education fund can make a donation to:

Salaam Foundation

Bank: FNB

Acc No: 62669147665

Ref: Ride 4 Education

Comments

comments