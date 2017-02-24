Rights groups, MJC condemn anti-migrant protest

This week, residents of Pretoria were placed on high alert with the outbreak of xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals and the subsequent announcement of an anti-migrant protest. The protest, which was organised by a group called Mamelodi Concerned Residents, is said to be an attempt to call attention to a surge in violent and criminal activity, reportedly at the hands of foreign nationals.

On Saturday, homes belonging to Nigerian nationals were set alight in Pretoria West. Just three days later, shops belonging to foreigners, mainly Somali and Pakistani, were ransacked allegedly by community members. The Mamelodi Concerned Residents is set to head to the Home Affairs headquarters in Pretoria on Friday to highlight their grievances against immigrants residing within their communities.

Following the announcement of the march, foreign nationals took to social media where they cited their fear of being targeted in violent xenophobic attacks that has for years been a mark of shame for the South African community. Friday’s protest, though pre-announced to be peaceful, had once again attracted international attention to the socioeconomic climate in South Africa, where tension between members of the Somali community and locals in Pretoria-west ran high – police acting as a buffer.

Spokesperson for the South African Human Rights Commission Gushwell Brookes explains that the communities in both Johannesburg and Pretoria, where the incidents of xenophobic violence has surged, have voiced concern that the police have not made adequate strides in combatting crime within their neighbourhoods and are, therefore, taking the law into their own hands.

He says that while the HRC does acknowledge that the concerns of residents are legitimate, it fears that actions of residents would amount to taking the law into their own hands and further direct their frustrations at foreign nationals residing within communities.

“It is part of the bigger conversation we should be having in South Africa with regards to how we see foreign nationals and migrants.”

Commenting on the level of violence that has been witnessed within Gauteng over the past few days, Brookes says that equally worrying is the violence directed toward businesses, where at least 30 stores were reportedly looted and trucks hijacked in Pretoria over the past week.

“This begs the question; how much veracity does one give to the notion that these incidents are occurring due to community members being fed up about crime and wanting to taking a stand against crime, when members of the community participating in these protests are themselves committing acts of criminality,” he interjected.

Negating sentiments that ‘xenophobic acts are being used to loot businesses’, Brookes asserts that given the huge socioeconomic disparities within which South Africans find themselves, citizens are increasingly becoming frustrated with ‘outsiders’ who are now viewed as “economic competitors”.

Brookes urges community members not to take the law into their own hands, but instead to address their concerns to the appropriate authorities.

“We have IPID and all kinds of structures where corrupt police can be reported. The media plays a massive in this as well, in that if you expose these activities to the media it in essence holds the authorities to ransom.”

Meanwhile, numerous organisations have condemned the planned protest, labelling it ‘xenophobic’ and urged residents to respect the law and to promote peaceful relations within communities.

Echoing Lawyers for Human Rights, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, has called for the boycott of the protest and called upon government to address the concerns of the communities in order to proactively quell future xenophobic attacks.

“It is nothing short of a tragedy that South Africa has failed, since 2008, to deal with xenophobia decisively. Thus far, we have addressed the issue reactively. It has become almost normal to have foreign owned shops periodically looted, and for physical violence to be meted out against foreign nationals before measures are put in place,” the Foundation’s Director, Neeshan Balton said in a statement.

Balton further highlighted three key issues that is said to be fueling “xenophobic tendencies”; Poor leadership, a failing criminal justice system, and prejudice against anyone deemed to be the ‘other’.

“Today, foreigners are seen as the ‘other’. Tomorrow, it will be Venda people, or Indian people, or Xhosa people, and so on, until there is no one left to blame for South Africa’s woes. Stereotypical views and myths that associate particular crimes to an entire nationality must constantly be challenged,” she added.

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) on Thursday released a statement condemning the planned protests and the continued xenophobic attacks.

“The MJC condemns the conspiracy behind the hate speech inciting hate crimes against fellow human beings who are residing or trading in South African communities and informal residential areas,” the ulama body stated.

Citing complaints that citizens within the communities are taking the law into their own hands, the MJC urged all citizens to address the growing concern of criminal activity within their communities through the appropriate channels.

“South Africans have the right to resort to legitimate institutions if they are aggrieved. They can approach and lodge a complaint with the Competition Commission of South Africa, South Human Rights Commission, lay a charge with the South African Police Services, approach the Ward Councillor, engage the faith based organisations and the myriad of NGOs.

“We should unite together as South Africans in the spirit of Ubuntu and contribute to our country through constructive engagement and not violent destruction.”

The MJC further asserted their readiness to assist and facilitate, as best they can, “this process of education and networking for the benefit of all who lives in our beautiful country.”

VOC 91.3fm

