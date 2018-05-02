Roads closed, cars set alight in Cape Town protest

Protesters have barricaded several roads, damaged property and set a truck alight in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Jakes Gerwel Drive near Mitchells Plain and Highlands Drive have been closed off.

City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said Weltevreden, Morgenster, Varkensvlei and Fulan had also been closed off.

Dyason said the roads had been barricaded by protesters who pushed two large containers into the road. Shops and a taxi had also been stoned.

“The reason for the protest is unclear, but we have emergency services on the scene,” Dyason said.

According to Dyason, an ATM at a Caltex garage and fruit and vegetable store were damaged.

In Johannesburg, the N12 between Lenasia and the N1 near Grasmere tollgate had been re-opened following earlier protests.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said officers had also cleared the N17 of burning tyres and rocks.

[source: News24]

Comments

comments