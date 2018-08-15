Pan Africanist Congress founder Robert Sobukwe’s widow‚ Zondeni‚ has died after a long illness. She turned 91 in July. She lived a quiet life in Graaff Reinet in the Eastern Cape. They were married between 1950-1978. Early on Wednesday‚ the PAC tweeted only: “Sad moment!!”

Born Zondeni Veronica Mathe‚ she had four children: Miliswa‚ Dinilesizwe‚ Dalindyebo and Dedanizizwe‚ according to Thando Sipuye‚ an executive member of the Africentrik Study Group at Fort Hare‚ who paid tribute to her last year to commemorate her 90th birthday.

“Mama Sobukwe epitomises the collective experiences of many other Black women throughout the African continent and diaspora‚ whose roles and contributions to the liberation struggle remain unacknowledged‚ unrecognized in popular historical narratives‚ biographical memory and national consciousness‚” he wrote.

“The life story of this indomitable woman is one marked by constant neglect‚ pain and erasure‚” said Sipuye.

