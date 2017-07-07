SA acted in the interest of Africa by not arresting Bashir: IRC

Parliament’s International Relations Committee (IRC) says the findings of the International Crimes Court, against South Africa is justification for the country to withdraw from the ICC as a matter of urgency.

In a statement, committee chairperson Siphosezwe Masango says South Africa acted in the best interests of Africa by not arresting Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir in 2015.

The ICC ruled on Thursday that South Africa was in breach of its obligation to arrest Al-Bashir when he attended a summit in Sandton that year.

Government sent a notice of withdrawal from the ICC in February, but revoked it the next month after a High Court found the process was unconstitutional and invalid.

IFP Chief Whip Narend Singh says Thursday’s ruling vindicates similar judgments by South African courts on the matter.

“We as the IFP have always maintained that any leader that has been accused of atrocities against his own people should appear before the ICC. The ICC ruling also exposes South Africa’s inadequacy in dealing with the Al Bashir matter adequately.”

[Source: SABC]

