SA begins process to revoke ICC withdrawal

Justice Minister Michael Masutha will on Wednesday morning brief the Portfolio Committee on International Relations on the court ruling on South Africa’s withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

This comes as South Africa starts the process to revoke its intention to withdraw from the ICC.

The United Nations (UN) has yet to confirm receipt of the note, but the South African Mission has confirmed the move.

The note to the Secretary General comes after the North Gauteng High Court ruling last month that invalidated the notification of withdrawal submitted to the UN Chief last October.

The High Court ruling found that any move to withdraw from the Rome Statute that governs the International Criminal Court must be on the basis of the expressed authority of the Constitution which requires parliamentary approval.

The letter submitted by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, triggered a one-year period of withdrawal that has now been invalidated on the grounds that she did not have the authority to submit the letter without legislative consent.

Parliament’s Justice Committee has already begun considering the draft repeal legislation that once approved, would allow anew, a process of withdrawal from the Rome Statute.

