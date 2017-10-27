SA celebrates life and times of Oliver Tambo

Friday South Africa marks the centenary celebrations of the late ANC President Oliver Tambo.

President Jacob Zuma will speak at the main OR Tambo Centenary celebrations in Tambo’s home village in Nkantolo in Mbizana in the Eastern Cape.

Tambo was revered as the country’s foremost diplomat.

Born on the 27th of October in 1917 in the Nkantolo village in the Eastern Cape, Oliver Reginald Tambo would have been 100

years old had he lived.

He passed away on 24th of April in 1993 at the age of 75 after he suffered a stroke.

To celebrate his life and time, government declared the year 2017 – A Year of OR Tambo. President Zuma has defined the centenary celebrations as one of the most significant occasions for the country and the African continent.

He has encouraged South Africans to draw lessons from Tambo’s life and to understand the qualities that made him one of the respected leaders and founding father of the democratic South Africa.

[Source: SABC]

