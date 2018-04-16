SA government condemns recent attacks in Syria

The South African government has reiterated its call for the peaceful resolution of conflict in Syria, following attacks in three separate areas in the country on Friday night.

The US, the UK and France launched a series of attacks on specific targets in the war-torn country and CNN reported that the coalition forces claimed that they were targeting a research laboratory and two storage facilities which were believed to be the country’s chemical weapons programme sites.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said it maintained its position that the Syrian crisis should be handled by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

“The South African Government has noted with grave concern the airstrikes conducted by the United Kingdom, the United States and French military in the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic,” Dirco spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said.

“From the onset, when the Syrian crisis broke out, South Africa has consistently and constantly called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

“The alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria cannot be a justification for military airstrikes in a territory of a sovereign state without the authorisation of the UNSC. In the same vein, South Africa condemns the use of chemical weapons by any party in the Syrian territory,” he added.

