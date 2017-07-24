SA hujjaj delayed as flights grounded

UPDATED:

South African hujjaj who were stranded at OR Tambo international airport were handed a life-line this afternoon after news that they would be booked on an alternative flight tonight. Distressed hujjaj missed their international flight to Saudi Arabia due to bad weather in Johannesburg.

Sathoa secretary Muhsin Shaikh confirmed earlier that Saudi Airlines arranged an alternative flight with Egypt Air.

“Hujjaj will depart via Egypt Air tonight at 10pm from OR Tambo to Egypt. They are expected to arrive in Jeddah tomorrow morning, InshaAllah,” he said,

Seventeen flights that were set to land at OR Tambo International Airport this morning had to be diverted due the inclement weather. Hujaaj from Cape Town missed their connecting flight to the Saudi Kingdom as many of the flights coming to the airport had to land at other airports. All aircraft were diverted to Lanseria, Bloemfontein and Durban airports. Amongst the groups impacted were Al Nur Haj and Umrah, Al Anwar Express, Khidmatul Awaam, and Travel Express.

The next group of Cape Town hujjaj will depart on the 26th, 27th and 31st July. VOC

