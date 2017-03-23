SA issues ban on Brazilian firms implicated in meat scandal

The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry has suspended all exports from establishments in Brazil found to be producing unsafe meat.

This after Brazilian police found major meat producers had bribed health inspectors to certify tainted food as fit for consumption.

The Department has requested Brazilian authorities to provide a list of such establishments.

It says the ban will stay in place until the issue has been resolved to the satisfaction of the South African Veterinary Authority.

It’s not known how many consignments of meat are already on their way from Brazil to South Africa.

Department officials at all ports of entry which receive meat have been instructed to test every container of meat from Brazil using existing policies.

Consignments may be tested microbiologically for organisms such as Salmonella.

[Source: SABC NEws]

