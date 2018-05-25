SA joins in Africa Day celebrations

Africa Day is being celebrated across the continent this Friday, with special emphasis in our country.

South Africa is celebrating the day under the theme: “A year of Nelson Mandela – Building a Better Africa and a Better World”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will host the Diplomatic Corps in celebration of Africa Day 2018.

The Organisation of African Unity was formed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on this day in 1963. It was then dissolved and replaced by today’s African Union in 2002.

Among other events, UN Women Executive Director and former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka will deliver the annual Thabo Mbeki Africa Day Lecture at the University of South Africa in Pretoria on Friday evening.

[Source: SABC]

