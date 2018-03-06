‘SA listeriosis outbreak largest ever recorded globally’

The World Health Organisation has described the outbreak of listeriosis in South Africa in which 180 people have died since January 2017 as the largest ever recorded globally.

At least six SADC countries have now confirmed their decision to suspend imports of processed meats from South Africa.

Zimbabwe is the latest after Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Zambia announced their decision earlier.

Pick ‘n Pay and Shoprite-Checkers say they have offered full refunds on some Enterprise and Rainbow products. The Food Lover’s Market group says it has also offered a full refund to customers who bought Enterprise or Rainbow Chicken products or Freshstop stores.

Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence MacDougall says it has not yet applied its mind to how it will restore consumer confidence following the outbreak.

“Our first priority is to protect the consumer and make sure we get the product that is potentially contaminated back into our hands and out of the hands of the consumer, before it’s consumed. We think, it’s the right thing to do right now. We are thinking about the consumer, their health and their safety, that’s our immediate priority, not the re-establishment of the brand at this point.”

[Source: SABC]

