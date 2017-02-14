SA man reportedly killed in Syria

VOC News has learnt that a 22-year-old Durban man has allegedly been killed in fighting in Syria. According to reports, the man left South Africa some time ago with his brother. The circumstances surrounding his death are unclear, but there are reports that he joined a group fighting against ISIS. The man is the son of well-known mufti and advocate in Durban.

When VOC News contacted his father on Tuesday, he remained tight lipped about the details. He said the family were trying to find out more about his son’s death. He refused to confirm whether his son had traveled to the Syria region.

However, sources have confirmed the man’s death. The man has been identified by his moniker ‘Abu Dujana’.

The Department of International Relations (Dirco) could not confirm the death but said it would follow up. VOC

