SA Quran competition officially open

The search is on for South Africa’s most superb Quranic talent with the 12th South African National Quran Memorization Competition now underway. The South African National Quran Council (SANQC) officially launched the competition on Friday evening in a joint broadcast aired on VOC. The annual competition seeks to unearth young huffath and to groom and nurture their ability.

This year’s competition comprises of three phases:- online registration by contestants; eight provincial/zonal preliminaries; and the national finals. The competition is open to all South African Citizens and/or legal residents and for both males and females.

The first ever female chapter of the competition was launched last year (1437/2016). According to organisers, the inaugural female competition was extremely successful and went far beyond expectations. They say last year’s female chapter was administered, organized, adjudicated and audited by an all-female team which assured the protection and dignity of women.

SANQC said the female chapter of the competition also redresses the lack of opportunities provided to females to empower them to also excel in the various Quranic sciences noting that, mothers as the primary educators, are much more valuable to children than their male counterparts.

“We reassure the South African Muslim Community and all other concerned parties that our strict apolitical stance together with refraining from involvement in any divisive matters will continue to be implemented and vehemently defended,” said SANQC in a statement.

“The achievement and preservation of unity amongst the Ahl Sunnah Wal Jama’ah can only be achieved by uniting on what we all believe and agree upon, of which the Noble Quran is unanimously accepted as such.

“We assure our contestants, sponsors, partners, affiliates and the general Muslim public that our sole objective is to serve the Noble Quran and to promote and provide education of its related sciences. This competition is for the sole benefit of the South African Muslim community.”

The dates for the Western Cape preliminaries have not been announced yet. However, the tentative date for the SANQC Finals is 23 September (Males) & 25 September (Females). VOC

