Economist George Glynos says there are strong indications that the South African Reserve Bank will cut the repo rate by at least 25 basis points.

The bank will on Wednesday announce the outcome of its Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

The bank’s last MPC meeting in January decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.75%.

Glynos says many factors count in favour of a rate cut.

[Source: SABC]

