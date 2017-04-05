SA: A time to reflect

Muslim religious leaders have added its voice to the chorus of calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down. In a statement on Wednesday, the Jamiatul Ulama in South Africa joined the National Religious Leaders Forum in chastising Zuma for his cabinet reshuffle, which has plunged the country into a political and economic crisis. While the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) was meant to table the matter at its executive meeting on Wednesday, the Jamiat took aim at the ANC for failing to take punitive action against Zuma and for allowing the ruling party to be undermined by factionalism and cronyism.

At this stage, the ANC should therefore consider how many times the nation has been brought to this kind of brink. For a long time we have been told why the ANC still hurts for recalling Mr Thabo Mbeki. The implication was that rather than recalling Mr Zuma, the party would rein him in to act more judiciously, his presidential prerogatives withstanding,” said the Jamiatul Ulama in South Africa.

“This time around, the party has to take full responsibility for the current fall out, and look at ways of easing the mounting tensions, in a decisive manner.”

The theologian body said it was concerned by the enormous impact the current fallout would have on the country’s economy and service delivery. As the rand continues to take a knock, economists predict that the cost of all imports is going to increase substantially. More job losses could be on the cards as foreign direct investment dries up. Consumers could see reduced personal income held back by slower economic growth and eroded by higher consumer price inflation.

“It is common knowledge that where intrigue and conspiracies loom large, productivity suffers and matters of national importance become relegated among priorities. Such uncertainties in the system demoralise personnel in public service, impacting adversely on service delivery,” said the Jamiat.

“The Zuma administration should on its part take heed of the legitimate concerns that have given rise to the current upheavals. Any dismissive stance of such concerns, now being echoed even from the highest of structures of the ruling ANC, would win the political battles of today but it is incrementally tarnishing what had remained of the lustre of the ANC. Regardless of the outcomes of the current politically-charged period, is should be everyone’s commitment to ensure that we put the people first.”

Reflection and prayer

The recent turmoil has created apprehension amongst South Africans and nationally, there is a growing momentum towards mass civil society mobilisation against the president. While it remains to be seen whether any mass action planned for Friday will pull in the numbers, religious leaders have reminded Muslims that any political and social turmoil are due to the action, or inaction of citizens. A suitable outcome depends on the collective action.

Allah says: “Allah draws a parable: A town secure and peaceful. Its provision came abundantly from every place. But it was ungrateful toward Allahs blessings. So Allah made it taste hunger and fear because of what they used to do.” (An-Nahl 112)

The Jamiat has made a call on all Muslims to:

Recite Surah Yasin daily

Perform two rakah of Salatul Hajah and be punctual on daily Salah

Read Istigfar a minimum of 100 times daily

Recite Durud a minimum of 100 times daily

Give charity daily

Engage in abundant dua

“We need to shed tears, humble ourselves, and beg for Allah’s mercy and protection. We need to display our dependence, our humility and our remorse before Allah. It is a crucial time where we need to rise to the occasion and turn to Allah.” VOC

