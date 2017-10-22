SA urged to show compassion for breast cancer survivors

A support organisation called Reach for Recovery is urging South Africans to show compassion to breast cancer survivors.

The non-profit breast cancer organisation has made the appeal in light of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Over 19-million women, aged 15 years and older, face the risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer.

A study released by medical journal, Lancet has predicted that South Africa could see an increase of almost 80% in the number of cases by 2030.

Reach for Recovery chairperson, Stephne Jacobs says, “We give back to new breast cancer patients. We have a website and a national phone number there. We are in most of the provinces and regions.

“Usually when the patient has just had surgery in hospital, we would endeavour to visit her before she leaves hospital so she is armed with information. The important thing is that we go to her as an example,” adds Jacobs.

