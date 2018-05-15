SA withdraws its Ambassador to Israel

South Africa has withdrawn its Ambassador to Israel following Israel’s deadly attack in the Gaza Strip.

The South African government condemns the latest act of violent aggression carried out by Israeli armed forces along the Gaza border, which has led to the deaths of over 40 civilians.

The victims were taking part in a peaceful protest against the provocative inauguration of the United States embassy in Jerusalem.

The latest attack has resulted in scores of other Palestinian citizens reported injured.

Given the indiscriminate and grave manner of the latest Israeli attack, the South African government has taken a decision to recall Ambassador Sisa Ngombane with immediate effect until further notice.

“As we have stated on previous occasions, South Africa reiterates its view that the Israeli Defence Force must withdraw from the Gaza Strip and bring to an end the violent and destructive incursions into Palestinian territories.”

South Africa maintains further that the violence in the Gaza Strip will stand in the way of rebuilding Palestinian institutions and infrastructure.

The routine actions of the Israeli armed forces present yet another obstacle to a permanent resolution to the conflict, which must come in the form of two states, Palestine and Israel, existing side-by-side and in peace.

Like other members of the international community, South Africa is disturbed by the latest deadly aggression and reiterates calls made by several member states of the United Nations for an independent inquiry into the killings, with a view to holding to account to those who are responsible.

Meanwhile, at the inauguration ceremony for the US embassy, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as a glorious day.

