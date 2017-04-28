Headlines
Sacca heads to court for SAA cabin crew strike

Hundreds of South African Airways flight attendants may soon be back on the streets again, demanding better meal allowances.

On Wednesday cabin crew members affiliated to the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) embarked on a strike.

They’re demanding just over $170 (R2,270) for international trips, citing soaring overseas costs, for basics like food.

Currently they receive $131.

More than fifty SAA flights were cancelled due the strike.

SAA managed to put the demonstrations on ice by obtaining an urgent court interdict

The national carrier says the workers’ demands will cripple the airline’s precarious financial position.

Sacca says its members are being defrauded of their right to decent food.

They will be heading to court this morning (Friday) to get their industrial action declared legal.

[Source: ENCA]

