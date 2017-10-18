SACP accuses Zuma of sowing divisions

The SACP in North West has accused President Jacob Zuma for sowing divisions between alliance structures.

They also labelled him as a factionalist.

This comes after the axing of Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande.

SACP provincial secretary, Madoda Sambata says Zuma continues to silence those opposed to his administration.

The issue that we have as a province is that the SACP leadership can’t be compelled to factional acceptance.

It should be compelled to organisational acceptance. This is mostly a factional decision; it means he is on song, on top, to chop anyone who differs with him.

The general Secretary of the Communist Party can’t be treated like that, it’s a factional patch. President is the leader of and a convenor of the Premier league, a factional President.

Meanwhile, ANC PEC’s Spokesperson Gerald Modise, has expressed shock following remarks by North West SACP leader Madoda Sambata for discrediting President Zuma, following SACP leader Dr Nzimande’s removal from cabinet.

“It has a subjective view or motion to say president Jacob Zuma is a factionalist and a leader of the premier league, which in our view, does not exist, what we know is that all leaders of the ANC have responsibilities as deploys of the party, in their respective capacity.”

“As the PEC we are very much concerned about these particular utterances, we are of the view that, several engagements must ensue, to make sure we address some of the misconceptions that are happening,” Modise said.

[Source: SABC]

