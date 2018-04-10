SACP to commemorate Chris Hani’s death

The 25th anniversary of the assassination of South African Communist Party General Secretary Chris Hani, will be commemorated on Tuesday in different parts of the country.

He was shot and killed on April 10, 1993 by Polish immigrant Janusz Walus with the help of former Conservative Party member Clive Derby-Lewis.

Hani was a member of the African National Congress NEC and had led the SACP and ANC armed wing Umkhonto we Sizwe as its Chief of Staff and served MK in different capacities since the 1960s.

SACP General Secretary Blade Nzimande and other alliance partners from the ANC, Congress of South African Trade Unions and Sanco will address the main commemoration events at Hani’s grave-site in Boksburg on Gauteng’s East Rand on Tuesday morning.

[Source: SABC]

