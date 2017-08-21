SADC Summit ‘smokescreen’ for Mugabe deal: Afriforum

Afriforum lawyer Willie Spies says Zimbabwe’s first lady Grace Mugabe did not come to South Africa for the South African Development Community (SADC) Summit and could therefore not have qualified for diplomatic immunity.

This follows the South African government’s decision to grant Mugabe diplomatic immunity.

Mugabe is accused of assaulting a model at a hotel in Sandton, north of Johannesburg a week ago.

Afriforum earlier confirmed that it would submit a judicial review of Mugabe’s immunity.

Spies says, “When this act was committed, there was no talk or indication of diplomatic immunity. There was no indication of an official visit. The only indications are that she was here for medical reasons and perhaps shopping in Sandton or whatever. But she was not here for the SADC Summit when this happened last Sunday evening.”

“The whole matter of the SADC summit that came in was actually an afterthought that was thought out by the Zimbabwean authorities in order to create a smokescreen for Mrs Mugabe to leave the country,” adds Spies.

[Source: SABC]

Comments

comments