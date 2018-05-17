Saftu to intensify campaign against minimum wage

Trade union federation Saftu says it will intensify its campaign against the National Minimum Wage Bill.

This comes after its members were dragged out of a Parliamentary committee discussing the matter.

The meeting descended into chaos as Saftu members were forcefully removed from the venue.

A number of activists donning Saftu regalia disrupted the meeting.

The federation has been protesting against the proposed minimum wage, saying it will entrench poverty.

The Labour committee condemned the incident.

The implementation of the national minimum wage bill was originally set for May 1 but was postponed for further consultations.

