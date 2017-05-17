SAHRC investigating abuse of elderly man

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has confirmed it is investigating a video showing an elderly man being tortured at an auto electrical workshop in Grassy Park. The video went viral last week, sparking anger on social media. The clip shows the auto electrical workers, aged 20 and 22 years, pulling the frail man to a work station at Alpine Auto Electrical in Klip Road, covering his head with a towel and pretending to hit his hand with a hammer.

Speaking to VOC, SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen condemned the video as “shocking”. The HRC were now trying to locate the elderly man in order to assist him to lay a charge. He said they would also engage the perpetrators on the details around the incident, who have since publically apologised.

“It’s not a way to deal with any human being, particularly not with a senior citizen. No matter which home you come from, we are taught to respect the elderly,” said Nissen.

In the cellphone footage, the man known as ‘Zainodien’ cries for help, pleading with the men not to hurt him. As he is let go, he swears he will never do anything wrong again, invoking Allah’s name. What the man is accused of doing is uncertain, but he is known to prey on passing motorists for money – which could have annoyed the young men.

Whether the case is an act of torture remains unclear, but the perpetrators could be charged for inhumane treatment, degradation, and the violation of dignity.

“For me the saddest part was the elderly man pleading to the Almighty. The old man expected the hammer to fall on his hand, and he cried to the Almighty for help,” Nissen explained.

“When you see the elderly gentleman in a car [in another video], we hear him being threatened and someone saying ‘I’m going to kill you. That’s the worst kind of torture, waiting in anticipation for something to happen…”

The HRC is particularly concerned by the abuse of the elderly in the Western Cape. In a society riddled by socio-economic challenges, the aged face a number of abuses, both physically and emotionally. This is largely due to the scourge of alcohol and drug addiction in most communities. Elderly relatives are often robbed of their pension grants by their own children or grandchildren.

According to reports, the elderly man came from an impoverished background in Hanover Park and has allegedly been abused by his own children for money. VOC listeners, many of whom have come into contact with him, said would regularly approach motorists for lifts and ask them for money.

“Can you imagine being that age and standing on the streets to beg? There must be something that drives that person to do that and support themselves. We hope to determine this…” added Nissen.

Nissen implored communities to maintain the values of respect, tolerance and patience towards the aged.

“We have become a community that has forgotten the elderly. It is shocking to see the elderly not being treated with respect and care, but abandoned and abused. The elderly are there to teach us. Instead they are being used,” he said.

“The time has come for the community to take responsibility for their elderly, and to care for them, because they cared for us.”

The HRC is hoping to engage the Muslim Judicial Council on the matter. VOC

