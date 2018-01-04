SAHUC announces date for first Haj 2018/1439 accreditation list

Prospective hujjaaj can expect the release date for the first accreditation list for Haj 2018/1439 on January 15. In a statement released on Wednesday, the South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) says the confirmed accreditation list follows an external audit of the registration list.

“With the conclusion of Hajj 1438, the registration list has gone through an external audit. As we endeavour to streamline the process, the first list will be released on 15th January, 2018,” the statement read.

Prospective hujjaj are required to accept or transfer the accreditation by 18h00 on February 5, 2018, or face a penalty of 30 points.

“We sincerely request accredited hujjaaj to act responsibly by abiding to the process. Please feel free to contact any of our offices for any assistance.”

Meanwhile, SAHUC’s first deputy president Shaheen Essop explains that auditors are still in the final stages of the process.

SAHUC now awaits the go-ahead to release the first list.

“They’ve got their processors; they check on our system, they check on our payments that have been received and the dates and the times thereof. They go through a vigorous structure, thereby, then signing off and giving us the go-ahead.

“They are still in the last stages of it, hence we cannot release the list today…but have been given the assurance that we will be ready for the release on the 15th [of January],” Essop stated.

Essop says the information will be published on SAHUC’s website and via its SMS portal.

Hujjaaj will be required to access the system with the use of their login details – ID numbers and pin numbers – in order to choose an operator with which to travel.

VOC 91.3fm

Comments

comments