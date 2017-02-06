Sahuc opens application for hajj volunteers

With processes underway to accredit this year’s hujjaj, the South African Hajj and Umrah Council (Sahuc) is now vetting hajj and medical support staff to assist during the pilgrimage. The five days of hajj will most likely commence on the 30th August this year.

Every year, the hajj regulator deploys a delegation of hajj volunteers and medical workers to assist with the travel and logistics of the South African hujjaj. These volunteers play an important role in facilitating the smooth flow of the pilgrims and for attending to their physical wellbeing.

Mandatory for all applicants

 All applicants must have previously performed Hajj.

 Applicants must be available for a minimum period of six to eight weeks.

 All applicants will be taken through a thorough interview process and a selection will be made thereafter.

 Complete Curriculum Vitae (CV)

 Letters of recommendation from organizations that you may have served or still serve.

 Copy of valid passport – passport must be valid for at least six months after the return date.

 Copy of Hajj VISA – or an affidavit stating that Fardh Hajj was performed.

 Female applicants will be considered for Medical only and must have the necessary qualifications.

 All applicants must subscribe to the tenets and principles of the AHLE SUNNAH WAL JAMMAH.

Applications must be sent to the Secretary General of SAHUC by email to SahucSG@sahuc.org.za or by fax to 086 672 4913 by no later than the 20th February 2017.

VOC

Comments

comments