SAHUC releases Hajj volunteer applications

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) and the National General Council (NGC) have announced the opening of applications for Hajj and Medical Mission workers for Hajj 2018/1439. Applications must be forwarded to SAHUC’s Secretary General by 18h00 on March 23, 2018.
Applicants are required to fulfill the following requirements:
- Complete attached mission application form.
- All applicants must have previously performed Hajj.
- Applicants must be available for a minimum period of six to eight weeks.
- All applicants will be taken through a thorough interview process and a selection will be made thereafter.
- Complete Curriculum Vitae (CV)
- Letters of recommendation from organizations that you may have served or still serve.
- Copy of valid passport – passport must be valid for at least six months after the return date.
- Copy of Hajj VISA – or an affidavit stating that Fardh Hajj was performed.
- Female applicants will be considered for Medical only and must have the necessary qualifications.
- All applicants must subscribe to the tenets and principles of the AHLE SUNNAH WAL JAMMAH.
Applications must be forwarded to sahucsg@sahuc.org.za.
For more information, visit: https://registry.sahuc.org.za/
VOC 91.3fm