SAHUC releases third accredited list

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) has released a third list of accredited hujjaaj for Hajj 1439/2018. The 1,000 Prospective hujjaaj listed in third list, which was released on Thursday, have until March 5, 2018, to accept or transfer the accreditation and operator of choice.

Find the list below: Third release of accreditation

With a waiting list in excess of 20,000, SAHUC president Moulana Mohamed Vaid says that SAHUC will fulfil the increased quota of South Africa of 3,500 hujjaaj.

Vaid says that prospective hujjaaj can expect the release of subsequent accredited lists.

“It just depends on the amount of queries, cancellations and transfers that do occur in the forthcoming weeks.

In terms of the closing date of acceptance or transfer of accreditation, he notes that the first two lists will close on the February 28, 2018.

“By the February 28, all [those who]have appeared in the first two lists would have had to accepted or transferred the accreditation and the operator of choice.”

