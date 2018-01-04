SAHUC road show kicks off in WC

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council has announced the details for its Hajj 2018/1439 road show, which kicks off in the Western Cape this month. This follows confirmation that the first list of accredited hujjaaj for 2018 is set to be announced on January 15, 2018.

In a statement released on Thursday, SAHUC says the roadshow will provide prospective hujjaaj with vital information on the hajj accreditation process and the process of contracting with an operator.

In addition, prospective hujjaaj will be afforded an opportunity to ask questions about uncertainties they may have about the process.

SAHUC 2018 Road Show Schedule:

SAHUC further states that a second awareness programme will held closer to the time of hajj.

The second roadshow will focus on the logistics of hajj, the hajj mission, medical concerns and the rules and regulations of the process.

