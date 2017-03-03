SAHUC’s Cape Town road show kicks-off

After much anticipation, the South Africa Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) will this week be hosting its Cape Town leg of its annual Road Show. Previously scheduled to take place in February, the road show is set to take place this Saturday at Belgravia High School, between 9:30 and 13:00. Prospective pilgrims will be given an opportunity to engage with SAHUC and the haj operators about packages and logistical details of the pilgrimage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to VOC, SAHUC president Shaheen Essop explains that having completed the Johannesburg and Durban legs of the road show, the event brings to prospective hujjaj vital information relating to possible changes put forward by the Ministry of hajj and Umrah, as well as the significant security issues relating to the Kingdom.

“The second aspect is SAHUC’s role in the hajj, the role and responsibilities of a hajj operator, and the necessary logistics involved in ensuring that hujjaj utilise only accredited operators,” he stated.

Essop further confirmed that SAHUC has listed the 18 accredited hajj operators on its website, many of whom are expected to present their packages to hajjaj at the road show.

“We have invited operators to join – we are not compelled to do that – [but]we do it for the benefit of the hajji, [who]collects the necessary packages and studies it and then the hajji determines exactly which hajj operator they want to use.”

In addition, hujjaj will be afforded an opportunity to pose questions to SAHUC on the hajj process directly with SAHUC representatives.

“It’s best to ask general questions in terms of understanding the process. It’s very difficult when one asks questions that are subjective as pertaining to one individual case. One should rather wait until the program is finished and then grab one of the officials that are there,” he explained.

Essop further encourages hujjaaj who await accreditation to attend the road show to better understand the logical details of performing the pilgrimage.

