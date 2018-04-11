Saldanha Bay teacher shot at school

A Saldanha Bay teacher was shot and killed at Middlepos primary on Wednesday morning. The perpetrator is reportedly her ex-spouse, who then turned the gun on himself. Both succumbed to their wounds.

“Police responded to the scene at 7.20am and found the body of the 42 year old female was found in the parking area. In Middlepos street, close to the school, the body of a male was also found, with a wound to the head,” said Western Cape police spokesperson FC Van Wyk.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer expressed her shock at the shooting. It’s believed that learners who witnessed the incident are severely traumatised, as are the teachers’ two children.

“I am deeply disturbed by the unspeakably tragic incident. My heartfelt condolences go to the teacher’s family, friends and the school community,” she said.

WCED officials, including Safe School’s officials, were immediately dispatched to the school.

“The school has made the decision to dismiss learners early and a school psychologist and social worker will be dispatched to provide counselling for those who are in need of assistance, or witnessed the event,” she said.

“Educators from Middelpos Primary as well as the neighbouring school, Diazville Primary School are severely traumatised by the incident. Counselling and support will be provided.”

The circumstances around the murder are under investigation. A case of murder has been opened. Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is requested to contact investigating officer Detective Johan Russow on 071 884 44 14 or Crimestop on 10 111. VOC

