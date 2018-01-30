SANDF warns of reserve members strike

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says it has been “reliably informed” of an impending protest march in Pretoria on Tuesday by some members of its Reserve Force (RF) component.

“The information at hand suggests that the protest march is aimed at addressing RF service conditions as well as the alleged corruption with the call-up of RF members,” said a statement from the Department of Defence.

“The SANDF has already started a process to respond to all of the challenges facing the reserves.”

The Department said the Board of Inquiry (BOI) instituted by Chief of the SA Army in August 2017, in terms of Convening Order no 20/2017, with the Director Army Reserves as the president was investigating, among other issues, to identify whether processes and procedures have indeed been compromised and to what extent.

Since the institution of the BOI more than 30 members (Regular Force and Reserve Force) have testified as witnesses regarding various issues. Last week more members indicated they want to testify.

In the meantime, the Military Police (MP) are busy with the process of laying charges against some of the alleged perpetrators.

“Once the findings of the BOI have been finalised the Military Police will also be involved in the process to further investigate certain issues and charge implicated members,” the department said.

“It must be borne in mind that the SANDF has formal internal structures in place to address all grievances, alleged corrupt practices and or any other transgression(s) reported against or by any member of the SANDF and or public.

“Any SANDF member who is found to be in breach of the Military Disciplinary Code and the Code of Conduct for uniformed and civilian members will be subjected to the prescribed internal legal processes.”