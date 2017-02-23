Santaco gives the thumbs up to taxi re-capitalisation program

The South Africa National Taxi Council (Santaco) president Phillip Taaibosch says the proposed taxi re-capitalization program presented to the government will change the life of the taxi industry for the better.

Speaking at the organization’s Kwazulu-Natal Annual General meeting in Durban, Taaibosch says the programme will make business easier for taxi owners.

“We have looked at the taxi re-capitalisation program which is currently under review and I believe that our government is doing everything in its power to see that as taxi re-capitalisation gets reviewed to ensuring that the taxi operators are being assisted in a way in which make their business very much easier.”

The program was scheduled to commence in 2005 but was suspended due to budgetary constraints and many in the taxi associations disapprove of the plan that will compensate taxi owners to scrap un-roadworthy taxis.

Taaibosch says, “We believe that the proposal that we put forward in government will be favourably looked into and it will assist the industry moving forward.”

[Source: SABC]

