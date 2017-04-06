SANZAF launches 2017 Operation Winter Warmth Campaign

Following the first signs of the chilly winter on our horizon, the South African National Zakah Fund (SANZAF) has launched its annual national Operation Winter Warmth Campaign in Paarl, Western Cape this week. With many underprivileged communities adversely affected by the Capes winter rains, SANZAF is hoping to equip those in need with a winter care packs, which include rain-jackets, beanies and scarves.

SANZAF also plans to hold similar initiatives across its 30 offices countrywide to distribute items to those who need it most. SANZAF’s popular adopt-a-granny initiative, which forms part of Operation Winter Warmth, is also on track for this winter. As part of this initiative, SANZAF will provide sleepwear and other essential items to the elderly.

Listen here: http://iono.fm/e/412069

In South Africa alone, 12 million people live in extreme poverty with an estimate of 63% of young South African children living below the poverty line as of 2016.

SANZAF is a registered non-profit, public-benefit and faith based organisation that aims to change and improve the lives of the under-resourced in South Africa and empower local communities through educational assistance and skills development.

SANZAF’s projects are designed to assist individuals and families in need, through short term poverty alleviation as well as long term educational and developmental assistance in order to facilitate the achievement of financial self-sufficiency.

The organisation has called on the public to open their hearts to those in need in under-resourced areas in communities and help SANZAF to ensure that those in need are protected against the harsh elements this winter.

Similar initiatives will be taking place over the next few weeks across South Africa.

For more information on SANZAF Projects and Programmes follow us on Twitter @SANZAFSA and Instagram @sanzaf_official, like us on Facebook or visit our website at: www.sanzaf.org.za. VOC

