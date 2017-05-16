SANZAF launches winter blanket drive

As winter approaches in the Mother City, there is now a concerted effort to provide assistance to the city’s impoverished communities, especially those living on the streets. On Saturday, the South African National Zakah Fund (SANZAF) held a blanket drive at the Athlone office where it appealed to the community to drop off a blanket or a donation of R150 for a blanket. SANZAF plans to hold blanket distributions for the impending chilly winter months to those who need it most.

In South Africa alone, 12 million people live in extreme povert1y with an estimate of 63% of young South African children living below the poverty line as of 20162. Following the first signs of the chilly winter on our horizon, SANZAF launched its annual national Operation Winter Warmth Campaign country wide on the 1 April 2017.

For the Operation Winter Warmth campaign, SANZAF calls on the public to open their hearts to those in need in our under-resourced areas in our communities and help SANZAF to ensure that the needy are protected against the harsh elements this winter.

“SANZAF is also on track for the upcoming Operation Winter Warmth programmes. As part of this initiative, the public’s contribution of R250 for a jacket and beanie pack or a R150 for a blanket, SANZAF will be able to facilitate a successful distribution,” said SANZAF spokesperson Sakeena Bock.

SANZAF’s projects are designed to assist individuals and families in need, through short term poverty alleviation as well as long term educational and developmental assistance in order to facilitate the achievement of financial self-sufficiency.

SANZAF is a registered non-profit, public-benefit and faith based organisation that aims to change and improve the lives of the under-resourced in South Africa and empower local communities through educational assistance and skills development.

Similar initiatives will be taking place over the next few months across South Africa. For more information on SANZAF Projects and Programmes follow us on Twitter @SANZAFSA and Instagram @sanzaf_official, like us on Facebook or visit our website at: www.sanzaf.org.za

Comments

comments