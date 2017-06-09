SANZAF responds to Knysna Fires and Cape Storm

As the Western Cape assesses the impact of this week’s storm and firefighters struggle to control devastating blazes along the Garden Route, the South African National Zakah Fund (SANZAF) has deployed its teams to the affected areas to help ensure that immediate assistance is provided.

Eight people have been confirmed dead, and thousands have been displaced following gale force winds and heavy rains, which hit the Cape over the last few days.

Following the evacuation of some 10 000 residents in Knysna last night and the ongoing fires raging in the area today, SANZAF Garden Route in conjunction Masjid Dur Rahmah in George has set up a collection point at the masjid, and has also been assisting those in need. Yesterday,

SANZAF teams were also deployed to various points across the Cape Peninsula where they provided warm soup and blankets to the homeless as well as those left destitute by the storm.

SANZAF will be deploying trucks with aid and your donated goods to the affected areas as the situation unfolds. In light of the dire situation, the organisation is appealing for support and assistance with the following: Non-perishable foods, toiletries, blankets, used and new clothing in good condition. Donors can also channel their financial contributions through SANZAF

For more information on how you can assist, contact the following offices at: George: 044 871 4735 Salt River: 021 447 0297 Athlone: 021 638 0965 Bridgetown: 021 638 5108.

Comments

comments