SAPS: Details of Liyaqat Parker case still under investigation

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that the case of released hostage Liyaqat Parker is still under investigation. The police’s lieutenant colonel Andrè Traut explained that the finer details of the case cannot be disclosed at this stage.

Following weeks of unconfirmed reports of requests for Bitcoin ransoms to secure his release, it has been confirmed that the businessman has been reunited with his family on Monday.

The 65-year-old businessman was shoved into a vehicle at gunpoint as he pulled up inside the basement of his Parow business premises on July 9, 2018, allegedly by five suspects.

According to a statement released on behalf of the family on Tuesday, Parker was held in captivity for over two months. The statement further confirmed his return.

“The family is relieved that he is back and would like to request the media and public to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the statement read.

According to social activist, Yusuf Abramjee, it is believed that a “ransom running millions of rands was paid” to secure Parker’s release.

Cape Town businessman Liyaqat Parker, (65) who was kidnapped weeks ago has been reunited with his family. He was released last night. It is believed a ransom running millions of rands was paid. He is one of scores of businessmen kidnapped over recent years. @SAPoliceService pic.twitter.com/Kb0UsfGxuc — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 18, 2018

The family previously denied reports of ransom demands.

Parker is a founding member of the Food Property Group that owns the Foodworld chain of stores, a board member of Al-Amien Foods and a non-executive board member of Brimstone Investment. He is also a community worker and philanthropist, having served as a member of the Friends of the Children’s Hospital Association for many years.

The case forms part of a recent spate of kidnappings of local Muslim businessmen.

Last September, an unidentified businessman from Monte Vista was kidnapped, while in October 2016 businessman Naushad Khan was taken from his clothing shop, Khan’s Punjabies, in Athlone by a group of armed men. Allegedly R9.7 million was paid for his release some two months later.

The Parker family thanked the broader community for their show of support following the kidnapping.

“The Parker family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to everyone who has walked this journey with them and provided physical, emotional and spiritual support. It is truly appreciated.”

No further details about Parker’s kidnapping have been released at this stage.

