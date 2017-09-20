‘Saps warned that residents will take the law into their own hands’

Violence erupted in Hanover Park on Tuesday afternoon as residents turned on police and ambulance staff following the shooting of a teenager. A video going viral on social media shows gunshots ringing out, as residents run for cover. Igsaan Nazier from the Hanover Park Civic Association said police were responding to the shooting of a 17 year old boy in Erie court, when things went horribly wrong.

“When police arrived on the scene, they apprehended a suspect, but could not find the gun on him because the gun was passed on to his associates. They then let him go. This really angered the crowd because they pointed out what happened. Apparently, the gun was within the crowd. This resulted in them attacking the policemen,” he told VOC.

Western Cape police spokesperson Andre Traut confirmed the incident, saying one policeman came under attack with stones, while the other was bitten. He refuted media reports that the policemen had been shot and killed.

“During the process, another suspect was arrested on another charge of murder. The community became riotous and attacked police. In the process, two policemen sustained injuries and were hospitalised. The incident is being investigated,” said Traut.

Police attacked – Yesterday in Hanover Park #capetown Posted by Cape Traffic And Safety And Security on Dienstag, 19. September 2017

Tuesday’s violence was proof that the community is at a tipping point, said Nazier. The perpetual violence and inadequate response from police led frustrated residents to march to the Phillipi police station last month. A memorandum was handed over, but the association have not received any response. Yesterday, members of the civic association visited SAPS again, and were told the station commander was on leave.

“This is not the way in which the community should be treated. Our lives are in danger and this attitude is igniting the anger in our community,” he said.

Nazier said the police had been warned that community will descend into a state of lawlessness if it does not manage the gang crisis in Hanover Park. Community leaders plan to visit Erie court on Wednesday to “call for calm”.

“This makes our job very difficult as people are taking the law into their own hands. The authorities need to come to Hanover Park and address these issues urgently, before we sit with a bigger problem on our hands.”

But, Deputy Minister of Police Bongani Mkongi believes his department’s new approach to gangsterism is working, saying criminals are “in tight corner and their oxygen to breathe limited”. The minister held a crime imbizo in the area two weeks ago to engage with residents on the department’s plans to tackle the gang epidemic.

In a statement, he said the police have closed the leakage for drug trafficking and human trafficking and blocked all avenues of ganglords and druglords.

“The incident of Tuesday in Hanover Park is a response of criminals to open up the field for criminality that have been closed since the visit of the Deputy Minister,” said his spokesperson Siybulela Tom.

“It is our considered attitude as the Ministry of Police that we are not going to leave open spaces for gangsters and drug lords any longer in Hanover Park in particular and the Cape Flats. Our resolve and determination is to stabilise Hanover Park and the greater Cape Flats, no criminals and gang lords shall stop us from doing that.”

The department is urging communities to be calm and allow space for law enforcement officials to operate in and do their work. People with information on the incident are requested to provide information anonymously to Crime Stop at 08600 10111. All information will be treated confidentially.

The minister is also concerned over the inaccurate reports stating the two police officers were shot and killed by gangsters.

“As a department we are concerned and disappointed in the reckless reporting behaviour of the journalists and will pursue the matter with the Press Ombudsman,” Tom added. VOC

