SARS encourages tax payers to use e-filling system

The South African Revenue Service is encouraging tax payers to make use of e-filing to submit their tax returns to reduce traffic at SARS branches.

SARS acting commissioner Mark Kingon says they will be promoting e-filling and want people to make use of SARS digital platforms for the filling of income tax. People with an annual salary income of less than R350 000 from a single source with no travel allowance do not need to file.

Kingon says last year millions of people unnecessarily submitted returns at the SARS branches while they could have done it via e-filing.

“We have spent the last few months looking at what we can do better and how we can improve the tax filling experience. We aim to reduce traffic at our branches. Filling you’re returns can be an easy exercise and you do not need to stand at a que or go to one of our branches to file.”

