SARS releases tax offenders list

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has released a list of ten tax offenders who have been convicted, and sentenced, for failing to submit their tax returns.

The majority of them are business people who are relatively well known, such as former Bafana Bafana soccer star Teko Modise.

SARS says they have been slapped with fines ranging from two to R20-thousand- as well as admission of guilt fines by the courts.

SARS spokesperson, Janine Mqulwana, says although they’ve submitted their outstanding returns, they now have a criminal record.

Mqulwana says more cases are under investigation.

“Currently there are 77 cases with the National Prosecuting Authority. 21 cases are with SAPS. 58 cases are still under investigation by SARS’ enforcement team. These particular 10 cases and tax payers are just those who have been convicted and sentenced. And under law, SARS is allowed to name tax offenders once they’ve been convicted – and once any appeal or review processes have been concluded.”

[Source: SARS]

Share this article











Comments

comments